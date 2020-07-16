Laughlin, Shirley A. 1934-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Shirley A. Laughlin, 85, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the University of Kansas City Hospital.

Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Burial St. Columba Cemetery in Conception, Missouri. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Price Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends following the Rosary from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Her service will be live streamed at the church website at www.stgregorysmaryville.org.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.