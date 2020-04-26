Laughlin, Shirley A. 1934-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Shirley Ann Laughlin, 85, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2020.

Shirley was born near Guilford, Missouri, on Oct. 8, 1934, to the late Adah and C.H. (Conk) Farnan.

She graduated from Stanberry High School in 1952, going on to earn a B.S. in Home Economics from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas, in 1956.

On May 25, 1957, she married Robert (Bob) Laughlin, also of Guilford, at Immaculate Conception Basilica, Conception, Missouri.

Together they had four children: Ann Marie (Richard) Pecard, Northfield, Illinois, Roger Laughlin, Maryville, Roberta Laughlin, Chicago, Illinois and Larry (Jeannine Riordan) Laughlin, Waukee, Iowa.

Robert preceded Shirley in death in 1995.

In 1956, Shirley began teaching Home Economics at Jefferson High School in Conception Junction.

She later taught at Mount Alverno Academy in Maryville until its closure, in 1971.

Shirley retired in 1996, after working 23 years as a clerk with the Associate Circuit Court in Maryville.

Shirley was an active member of: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, St. Therese Circle, the Mosaic Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, Chapter KP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Modern Managers Extension Club.

She was also an enthusiastic bridge player.

In addition to her children, Shirley is survived by: six grandchildren: Megan (John) Leister, Erynn and Ryan Laughlin, Caroline, Claire and Christian Pecard, and one great-grandson, Sebastian Leister. She is also survived by: her brother, C.D. (Danny) Farnan and his wife, Anita Farnan, of Maryville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her brother, Connie Farnan preceded her in death in 1985; Connie's wife, Carylon Farnan of Maryville, also survives.

Services will be scheduled later, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorials may be made to: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church/School, 333 South Davis, Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements: Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.