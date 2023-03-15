Mary Beth Lau, 89, St. Joseph, passed away March 11, 2023.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1933, to Benjamin William and Clarita Louise (Bungenstock) True, in St. Joseph.
Mary Beth Lau, 89, St. Joseph, passed away March 11, 2023.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1933, to Benjamin William and Clarita Louise (Bungenstock) True, in St. Joseph.
She graduated from Central High School in 1951 and obtained her teaching certification through St. Joseph Junior College. On Aug. 27, 1953, she married Charles Arthur Lau. He preceded her in death in 2019.
Mary Beth owned and operated CML Ceramics for 26 years. She previously worked for the finance department for the city of St. Joseph, and also was an office supervisor for Revenue Collections.
Mary Beth was a devoted member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. She served as president of the PTA at Edison and Central here in St. Joseph, as well as vice president of the PTA Council. She was the first president of the Cardio Scan Board and raised $15,000 for hearing and heart machines. She was a member of the American Businesswomen Eugene Field Chapter and held every office from president on down. Mary Beth ran the Missouri License Bureau, and also ran the Northwest Missouri Area Census in 1970 for 17 counties and was the federal jury commissioner for 17 counties.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; and daughter, Mary Ann Lau.
Survivors include her children, Elizabeth Ann Long, Cynthia McQuerry, Kimberle Catron (Donnie), Doug Lau (Robin), and David Lau (Kendra); sisters, Krista Holtz (Leighton) and Benita Graglia; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, St. Paul Lutheran. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.