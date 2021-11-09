CAMERON, Mo. - Penny Lyn Latimer, 64, passed away Nov. 3, 2021.
She was born, June 3, 1957, in Cameron, Missouri, to Bob and Gloria (Ayers) Robertson.
Penny enjoyed reading, cross-stitching and crafting. She loved angels and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors: three daughters, Heather (Terry) Wynne, Cameron, Renee (Matt) Paden, St. Joseph, Krista (Ryan) Clark, Altamont; mother, Gloria Spear, Gallatin, Missouri; two sisters, Patty Malitzke, Lees Summit, Missouri, Peggy (Mike) Putnam, Chillicothe, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Jackie, Brandy, Dalton, Madison, Kendra, Christian, and Landon; and seven great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.
Memorial Service: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Altamont United Methodist Church.
Visitation: 10 a.m. Memorial Service: 11 a.m.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
