Laster, Viola A. 1929-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -Viola A. Laster, 90, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Springfield.
Born Aug. 9, 1929, Verdon, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Charles; parents, Horace and Vera Munro; brothers: Henry and Charles Munro and Keith Siddens; sisters, Virginia Garret and Wilma Caswell.
Survivors: son, Dennis Williams; daughters, Denise Kuhs, Vera Thigpen; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; step sister, Shirlene Manion.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Springfield.
Graveside services: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
There are no scheduled visitation in St. Joseph.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.