Lasley-Jordan, Tina M. 1963-2022 Duluth, Ga.

DULUTH, Ga. - Tina Marie Lasley-Jordan, 59, of Duluth, Georgia, was called home Oct. 8, 2022. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel.

She was born Sept. 13, 1963, in St. Joseph, to parents Ronald and Madelyn Lasley. Mrs Lasley-Jordan was the oldest of four siblings; she grew up to be determined and very driven with a very fierce sense of independence. Along with her siblings she also developed a strong work ethic and immense love of family that they learned from their parents.

