Lasley-Jordan, Tina M. 1963-2022 Duluth, Ga.

DULUTH, Ga. - Tina Marie Lasley-Jordan, 59, of Duluth, Georgia, was called home Oct. 8, 2022. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel.
She was born Sept. 13, 1963, in St. Joseph, to parents Ronald and Madelyn Lasley. Mrs Lasley-Jordan was the oldest of four siblings; she grew up to be determined and very driven with a very fierce sense of independence. Along with her siblings she also developed a strong work ethic and immense love of family that they learned from their parents.
Tina attended Lafayette High School where she graduated in 1987. After many years of working the Lee Jean plant in St. Joseph she went on to attend Vatterott College after the plant left town. When one door closed, she opened another. In 2000, she left St. Joseph and moved to Atlanta, Georgia. On Nov. 15, 2003, she married Darryl Jordan of Albany, Georgia.
She was employed with OneStreet Residential. Through prior years, Tina organized many company events and fundraisers with Lincoln Property Company. Tina had a huge heart full of love for people and her two dogs, Thorin and Jaeger. Her sparkle and laugh would always light up a room.
She is survived by her husband, Darryl K. Jordan of Duluth; daughters, Hannah Marie Evans and her husband, Doug of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Mariah Elizabeth Jordan and her wife, Shaneise Ross of Duluth; parents, Ronald and Madelyn Lasley; brother, Jason Lasley and his wife Brandi; sister, Tracey Szczepanik and her husband Ryzard all of St. Joseph, Tisha Lasley and her wife Annie of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren, Cali Evans, Lily Evans both of Lawrenceville, Georgia; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 13, 2022, from noon until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
