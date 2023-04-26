COUNTRY CLUB VILLAGE, Mo. - Charles B. Larson, 91, of Country Club Village, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 25, 1932, in St. Joseph, son of the late Charles and Agnes (Barry) Larson.

Charles lived a life full of adventures personally and professionally. From a young age he chose not to be a common man but to excel in whatever he chose to do. In 1946 he earned his Eagle Scout and was tapped into the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He graduated from Central High School in 1949, with a group of friends that like to call themselves the Central Legends. He completed his formal education with a degree in accounting from the University of Illinois, where he was a proud member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Charles served in the United States Army in Japan during the Korean occupation.

