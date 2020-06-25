Larsen, Irene H. 1930-2020

Irene Hazel Larsen, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home. She was born Dec. 7, 1930 in Leavenworth, Kansas, son of Wilma and Earl Krebs. She married Robert Larsen, celebrating 56 years of marriage.

Irene was a member of Copeland Baptist Church. Some of her hobbies included quilting, crocheting, baking, and using her artistic talents.

Irene was preceded in death by: father, Earl Krebs; mother, Wilma Etta Krebs; two sons, Charley Donelson and Jeffrey Larsen.

Survivors include: husband, Robert Eugene Larsen, of the home; daughter, Charlene Brown of Blue Springs, Missouri; son, Shadow Gray Fox of Rushville, Missouri; daughter, Kathy (Jimmy) Zullo of St. Joseph; sons, Gerald (Mary) Donelson of St. Joseph, Donald Donelson of St. Joseph, Robert Larsen of St. Joseph; half-sister, Betty Johnson of Topeka, Kansas, grandchildren, Joy, Jerri Ann, Rusty, Steven, Michael, Brandie, Chuckie, Dustin, Ashley, Jennifer and Marlyn, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Kerns officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Copeland Baptist Church.

