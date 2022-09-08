Larkin, Terence P. 1959-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan., - Terrence P. "Terry" Larkin, 62, of Atchison, Kansas, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Atchison, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison. A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.

