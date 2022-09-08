Larkin, Terence P. 1959-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan., - Terrence P. "Terry" Larkin, 62, of Atchison, Kansas, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Atchison, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison. A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Parish and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Terry was born on Nov. 21, 1959, in Atchison, the son of Raymond and Barbara Jean (Hill) Larkin. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1978. Terry also attended Kansas City, Kansas, Community College for one year. He worked as an order clerk for the Blish-Mize, Atchison for many years and Atchison Castings/Bradken. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Terry enjoyed being with his grandchild, hunting, fishing, reading, and walking.
He was married to Pamela Contreras on Dec. 31, 1996. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include daughters, Emily Larkin, Wichita, Kansas, Andrea Gosa and Chris, Lenexa, Kansas; a son, Dustin Gosa, Atchison; one sister, Robyn Kelley, of Atchison; a granddaughter, Eva Amelia; brother-in-law, Larry Zabel, Atchison; and his dog Sammie.
His parents, three brothers, Dennis Merrill and Tim Larkin and Larry Merrill, and three sisters, Mary Ann Harris, and Bonnie Zabel, Karen Sue Reiss preceded him in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Terrence Larkin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
