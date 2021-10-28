David Patrick Larkin, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his home. He was born March 21, 1961, in St. Joseph, son of Dorothy and Paul Larkin. He was a painter and Artist, and was of the Catholic Faith.
David was preceded in death by father, Paul Larkin, and brother, Martin Larkin.
Survivors include, mother, Dorothy Larkin, St. Joseph; long time companion, Joann Penland; brother, Stanley (Jody) Larkin; sisters, Sandra (Mark) Shelton, DeAnn (Richard) Johnson, Linda (David) Long, Nancy (Val) Harris, Janice (Don) Buol, Carol (Tony) Stephenson, and Judy Larkin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, the Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home, then a Graveside Funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday at NO6 Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri. Father Joseph Totton officiating.
Memorials are requested to a charity of the donors choice.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
