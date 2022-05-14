Garold "Gary" Lee Largent Sr., 71, St. Joseph, passed away on May 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Gary was born on May 12, 1950, to Vincent Sherman Largent and Margaret Jean Storbakken in St. Joseph. He married Rosa Maria (Eisenbarger) Largent on Aug. 17, 1968, who preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. at his daughter's residence.

Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

