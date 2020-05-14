Large-Deatherage, June 1921-2020

Mable June Deatherage-Large 99, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in a Saint Joseph health care center.

She was born Feb. 7, 1921, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Alma and Charles King.

She attended Benton High School, then worked and retired from Chase Candy Company after 25 years of service.

She enjoyed music, playing guitar, spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was a member of former King Hill Baptist Church.

June was preceded in death by: her parents; first husband, Wayne Deatherage; second husband, Jim Large; brother, Jack E. King; and sisters, Elsie Turner and Helen Winborn.

Survivors include: daughter, Carol "Jeannie" Thomas, St. Joseph; son, Wayne "Eddie" (Trish) Deatherage, both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Wayne (Laurie) Wheeler, Jerry Wheeler, Michael Sellars, Sara Dunn; great grandchildren, Morgan Wheeler, Brett (Chelsea) Wheeler, Trevon and Kaliyah Dunn.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Ashland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Carriage Square Convalescent Center Activities Department.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.