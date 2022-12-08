Russell W. Larabee, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 6, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1948, to William George Larabee and Mary (Bennett) Larabee.
He attended Benton High School and went to work for Hillyard Industries, where he retired after 42 years. In 1965, he married Bettie L. Runnels, and they shared 57 years together.
Russell was an avid outdoorsman; he especially loved fishing and hunting. He loved his boat the most. He had a strong work ethic and was a family man. He was the glue of the family, although he was ornery and stubborn too. Russell was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and papa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rusty L. Larabee; and siblings, Marion Larabee, Chuck Larabee, Sue Larabee and Raymond Larabee.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Tammy (Troy) Jordan, Patty (Keith) Perry; siblings, Ron Larabee, Bob Larabee, David Larabee, and Carolyn Larabee; grandson, Cody Kelly; granddaughters, Jacie Larabee and Mackenzee Sellars; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will gather with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Grace Calvary Chapel.
The family would appreciate it if guests would wear blue to the services in honor of Russell. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Second Harvest and The American Heart Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Russell Larabee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
