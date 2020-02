EDINA, Mo. - Raymond A. Larabee, 68, of Edina, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away at his home, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Raymond was born Dec. 19, 1952.

He was preceded in death by: mom, Mary Larabee; father, George Larabee; brothers, Marion and Chuck Larabee; and sister, Betty Jones.

Survivors: children, Christina Larabee, Randy Larabee, and Shammara Etzler; grandchildren, Jared Larabee, Deven Lopez, Darien Lopez and Brittany Etzler; great-grandchildren: Brantley, Alice, Averie and Octavia; brothers: Ronnie, Russell, Bobby and David Larabee; and sister, Carolyn Nigh.

Raymond has been cremated.

Memorial service: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Susie's Bar, 1927 Olive St., St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.