Bettie Larabee, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
She was born on March 3, 1950, to George and Ruth (Beaman) Runnels, in Cameron, Missouri.
She attended Benton High School, and later worked as a bookkeeper for St. Joseph Auto Parts. In November of 1965, she married the love of her life, Russell W. Larabee.
Bettie enjoyed receiving photos from her family and friends, treasuring the precious memories they brought her. She loved traveling with her husband and family and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a Christian woman with a strong faith in her Lord. Her daughter says she will be remembered as a strong and resilient little lady, who overcame a multitude of hardships.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Runnels; her husband of 57 years, Russell W. Larabee; their son, Rusty L. Larabee; her siblings, Charles Runnels, Marshall Runnels, Sharon Kay Runnels, Larry Runnels, Wanda McBride, and James Allen Runnels; and dearest friend, Phyllis Wilson.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Jordan (Troy); grandchildren, Cody Kelly (Tari), Jacie Larabee, and Mackenzee Sellars; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Bina Clark and Patty Perry (Keith; and numerous extended family members.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Grace Calvary Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Grace Calvary Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Second Harvest.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
