Lansaw, Sondra K. 1944-2020

MCPHERSON, Ks. - Sondra Kay Lansaw, 76, died August 1, 2020.

Survivors: children, Andrew Lansaw (Jennifer), Brian Lansaw, Teresa Hadley (Robert), Stephen Lansaw.

Memorial service: 11 a.m., Friday, August 7, at Stockham Family Funeral Home.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, at funeral home.

Public graveside service: Turner Family Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri, at a later date.

Memorials: Hospice of Reno County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson, KS.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.