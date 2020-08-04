Lansaw, Sondra K. 1944-2020

MCPHERSON, Ks. - Sondra Kay Lansaw, 76, died August 1, 2020.
Survivors: children, Andrew Lansaw (Jennifer), Brian Lansaw, Teresa Hadley (Robert), Stephen Lansaw.
Memorial service: 11 a.m., Friday, August 7, at Stockham Family Funeral Home.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, at funeral home.
Public graveside service: Turner Family Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri, at a later date.
Memorials: Hospice of Reno County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson, KS.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.