Lanning, David J. 1947-2021 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - David Joe Lanning, 74, of Gower, passed away, April 23, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Feb. 26, 1947 to Louis and Virginia (Durkin) Lanning, in St. Joseph.

He grew up in St. Joseph, Maryville, Missouri, and Boone, Iowa and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1965. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War, on the USS Hancock and the Enterprise.

On July 21, 1990, he was united in marriage to Lisa Schuster. After their marriage, they lived in Gower and raised their families.

Joe worked for many places, including: Tri-City Implement, Everett Quarries and retired from Lipton Tea in 2013. He acquired many friends along the way. After his retirement, he enjoyed working on the farm, fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Joe is survived by: his wife, Lisa; children: Gabe (Dayna) Lanning, Luke (Diana) Lanning, Jessica (Wes) Ott and Alicia (Jeff) Wuerfele; grandchildren: Van, Jake, Dahlia, Aspen, Jewell, Scarlett, Oliver, Trenton, Wyatt and Taylor; brothers, Dick (Sharon) Lanning and Larry (Barbara) Lanning; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the funeral home.

Burial with Military Honors: Allen Cemetery, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.