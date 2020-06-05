Lanigan, Dennis 1947-2020

Dennis Martin Lanigan of St. Joseph, passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020 at the age of 72. He died suddenly but peacefully in his home of natural causes.

Dennis was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Sept. 2, 1947, to Colonel Robert E. Lanigan and Renee H. Lanigan.

As the son of a solider, Dennis grew up with great respect for his father and the armed forces leading him to join the Army. He served in Vietnam, became an Airborne Ranger, earned a master's degree, served at the Pentagon, completed a tour in Turkey, rose to the rank of Major, and taught ROTC at the University of Tennessee.

A stroke at the age of 40 ended his military service and left him with a lifelong disability. However, like a good solider, he carried on and worked hard to live beyond his disability and lead an independent life.

Even after jumping out of airplanes, his real thrill was being Grandpa Denny. With a sweet empathetic heart and an eternally patient ear, he was truly a wonderful father and grandpa.

Dennis was preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Kevin Lanigan, and sister Linda Gregory

He is survived by; his brother, Robert Lanigan; and beloved dog Rufus; children, Scott Lanigan, Michael Lanigan, and Kate Lanigan; and six beautiful grandchildren Ava, Sterling, Regan, Lera, Eloise, and Asher.

Mr Lanigan has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

No visitation or services will be held locally.

Arrangements for inurnment are pending at a National Cemetery in Tennessee. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.