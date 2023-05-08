Doris M. Langley, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 5 2023.
She was born Jan. 5, 1937, in St. Joseph, to George and Marie Smith.
She attended Benton, where she was awarded the Junior and Senior Art Awards. She had a recommendation from her art teacher to go to K.C. to work at Hallmark Cards, but without a car that was impossible. Life took her in a different direction.
She enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She looked forward to going to Branson, Missouri, in the spring and fall to fish for trout and take in a few shows. She loved playing pool and had won many trophies, including a 4-state women's team tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.
But what she called her best life was when she was baptized into the 3 Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She believed in all 10 Commandments because Jesus said (Mathew 5:18).
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael and David Meeks; and two brothers, George Jr. and Charles Smith.
Survivors include daughter, Cherie Meeks (Mark Current), of St. Joseph; son, Kurt Meeks (Karen) of Yukon, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Mark and Michelle Hulser, Curtis and Christopher Meeks, and Zacherie Meeks; seven great-grandchildren; and friends she considered family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
