Langlais, Joyce 1930-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Langlais, Joyce 1930-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joyce Langlais, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023.She was born March 16, 1930 in Barre, Vermont.Joyce is survived by her children, Debbie LeRette, David Langlais, Dawn Langlais, Leigh Alders, Lynn Weaver, and Darlene "Dee" Evans.Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park.The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 23, 2023 Late Notices, June 22, 2023 Late Notices, June 21, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph couple charged in U.S. Capitol actionsWomen-only gym opening in AugustSt. Joseph man dies in Monday crashJoe Gray, founder and CEO of Gray Manufacturing, dies at 100Case against St. Joseph couple moves forwardPolice say 15-year-old was victim of Thursday shootingCar collision sends multiple people to MosaicKansas tribal impasse continuesBuilding demolition continues revitalization on FrederickJuvenile killed in shooting near REC Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.