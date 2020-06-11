Lange, Lindsay 1997-2020

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -Lindsay Lange, 22, Platte City, passed away, Friday June 5, 2020.

She was born Dec. 22, 1997.

Lindsay's passion in life was cheerleading.

She began this sport in diapers, at Arising Stars Gymnastics where she made many lifelong friends.

Lindsay was extremely talented and moved quickly through the levels of cheer with: Tumble Cheer, All stars and KC Cheer, before finalizing her career at Brandon Allstars in Florida, while living with her Grandparents in Bradenton, Florida.

Lindsay received several accolades with both top-level teams at KC Cheer and Brandon (Triple Crown Champion and Bronze World Champion) but her greatest accomplishments were all the friendships and fantastic coaches she worked with, over all 15 years.

Lindsay attended both Platte County RIII High School and Braden River High School, in Florida.

She was attending the University of Kansas, pursuing a degree in Psychology.

She will be missed by so many for her vibrant smile, energy, passion for others and desire to make the world a better place for all humankind.

Lindsay was preceded in death by her father, Christopher Lange, in 2011.

Survivors include: her mother, Julie Woods; siblings, Alyson Englander (William), Kansas City, Missouri, Henry Lange, Platte City; grandparents: Thomas and Jean Woods, St. Joseph, Frank and Rita Lange, Goodyear, Arizona; uncles: Cary Lange (Leonor), Monument, Colorado, Greg Woods (Michelle), St. Joseph, Jeff Woods (Michelle), Wyomissing, Pennsylvania; niece, Lily Englander; cousins: Aaron, Victoria, Anahì, Kathleen, Shannon (Clay), Zach and Adam, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment Memorial: Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to MOCSA, Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault.

MOCSA's mission is to improve the lives of those impacted by sexual abuse and assault and to prevent sexual violence in our community.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.