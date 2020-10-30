WINSTON, Mo. - Leo Joseph Lang, 91, Winston, Missouri, passed away Oct. 21, 2020.

He was born July 23, 1929, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to John and Sophia (Fehrenbach) Lang.

Leo was a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War.

He worked at the water plant for the City of St. Joseph until his retirement.

Preceding him: parents, John and Sophia Lang; son, Mike Lang; sister, Mary Carson; and brother, Stanley Lang.

Survivors: wife, Beverly Lang, of the home; sons, Mark (Connie) Lang and Justin (Monica) Lang, both of Winston; daughter-in- law, Cindy Lang, Gallatin, Missouri; six grandchildren, Brett, Ashley, Cody, Courtney, Paige, and Landen; six great-grandchildren; brother, Norman (Joann) Lang, St. Joseph; and sister, Florence Pulley, St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorial Fund: Alta Vista Cemetery

Graveside Service: 2 p.m., Nov. 1, 2020, at Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.