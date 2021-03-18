Lanfermann, Marjorie C. 1940-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Marjorie Carol "Marge" Lanfermann, age 80, of Atchison, Kansas, died March 15, 2021, at The Garden's at Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will be Friday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School or Alzheimer's Association and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.

Marge was born on Oct. 16, 1940, at the Atchison Hospital in Atchison, Kansas. She attended Atchison Public Schools and graduated from Atchison High School in May of 1959.

She met the love of her life, Paul H. Lanfermann, in 1956, and the two were married on Jan. 16, 1960, at St. Benedict Church in Atchison; they were able to spend 60 wonderful years together.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Lanfermann, of the couple's home in Atchison; son, Paul (Teresa) Lanferman II, Atchison, and his children, Tyson (Danielle) Lanfermann, Gunnar (Michelle) Lanfermann, and Caylon Lanfermann. Her honorary daughter Pam (Tom) Durham of Ocala, Florida, and her children, Katie (Doug) Cain, Chrissy (Dave) Neu, Scott (Marissa) Durham and Pam's five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Lanfermann in 1978; an infant brother, Kenneth Miller; and brother, Albert Joe Miller. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.