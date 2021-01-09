Lane, David 1943-2021

Niantic, Conn. - David Lane was born June 19, 1943, in a farm house, Worth Country, Missouri, to his loving parents, Kenneth M. Land and Deva W (Rybolt) Lane. David grew up in St Joseph where he attented Lindbergh Elementary School and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1961.

David enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 18 and served 22 years in the U.S. Navy's Submarine Service, serving aboard several nuclear powered submarines during the "cold Ware". David received his Bachelor's Degree in 1986 from Excelsior College in Albany, NY. Upon retiring from the U.S. Navy, David worked 18 years in the commercial nuclear power industry as an emergency preparedness planner, reactor operator licensing examiner and, as decontramination/decommissioning project manager.

David also established a small business in 1987 doing what he enjoyed most, home building and home improvements. He served two years on the Board of Directors for the South Eastern Connecticut Home Builders Association. In 1999 David donated one of his kidneys to his former wife of 35 years, Judith (Elder)Lane. In September 2016 David was diagnosed as having ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) commonly known asLou Gherig's disease.

David is predeceased by his wife, Judith Marie (Elder) Lanein 2006, his parents, and his brother Kenneth A. Lane.

He is survived by his wife, Linda J Lane and his sister Twyla J Lane of Loveland, Colorado.

Interment for David will be at Fairview Cemetery, Scottsbluff, Nebraska. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.