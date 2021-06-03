Landess, Jeannie M. 1974-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Jeannie Marie Landess, 46, of Savannah, Missouri, died May 31, 2021.

Jeannie was born Sept. 14, 1974, the daughter of Homer and Diane Landess.

There will be private services at Mount Auburn Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.