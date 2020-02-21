Landes, Margaret J. 1937-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Margaret Jean Landes, 82, Bethany, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, was born on Oct. 13, 1937, in Bethany, to Elden Sr. and Edna Mae (McCorkle) Landes.

She died on Feb. 20, 2020, in a nursing home in Bethany.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and siblings: Loren (Mary) Landes, Lila (John) Hendren, Gerald "Ed" (Ermadean) Landes, Wilbur "Brown" (Barbara) Landes, Bobby (Leta) Landes, Glen D Landes; and two infants.

She is survived by: brother, Elden Jr. (Evelyn) Landes of Ridgeway, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

After graduating from Bethany High School in 1955, Margaret and her niece moved to an apartment in Kansas City, Missouri.

She started nursing school, then worked at Katz Drug Company for seven years.

Margaret retired after 33 years of employment and fun memories at Phoenix Box & Label.

After retiring, Margaret moved from Kansas City, Kansas, to share a home with her sister-in-law in Wathena.

She worked part-time with the Wathena Senior Center Meals on Wheels program.

In 2017, she moved back to Bethany and was cared for at Crestview Home, Inc. where she enjoyed new friendships and activities.

Margaret was an avid KU Jayhawks Basketball and KC Royals fan.

She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing games, and laughter.

Margaret was a member of Morris Chapel Community Church.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Burial will follow in the Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to: the Crestview Home Activity Fund and/or Morris Chapel Community Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.