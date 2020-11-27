Landes, Linda A. 1954-2020

Linda Ann Landes, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

She was born March 28, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, to Sammy and Theresa (Swick) Howell.

Linda married Lon F. Landes, Jr., Oct. 5, 1974. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was involved with groups that help find missing and endangered people.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel W. Howell.

Additional survivors include her daughters, Michelle Hasker, Beth Landes; grandchildren, Tryston and Brandon Wilson, Makenzie and Montanna O'Neal; extended family and friends.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

