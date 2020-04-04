JAMESPORT, Mo. - David Ray Landes, 61, Jamesport, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Private graveside services: Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery, Jamesport, under direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport.

Friends may call noon to 6 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, with a 10 person limit at a time, due to the COVID-19 virus.

Memorials: Jamesport Lions Club, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 South Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.