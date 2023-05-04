Lamme, Earlene M. 1933-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Earlene Marie (Trump) Lamme, 89, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on May 2, 2023. Earlene was born on July 25, 1933, in Trenton, Missouri, to John and Elva (Lyons) Trump.

Earlene was married to her high school sweetheart, John Robert, for 63 years until his death in 2014. Earlene was the secretary for Lamme Well Drilling, an avid walker, and a member of the Bowling Belles for over 50 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.