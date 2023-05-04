Lamme, Earlene M. 1933-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Earlene Marie (Trump) Lamme, 89, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on May 2, 2023. Earlene was born on July 25, 1933, in Trenton, Missouri, to John and Elva (Lyons) Trump.
Earlene was married to her high school sweetheart, John Robert, for 63 years until his death in 2014. Earlene was the secretary for Lamme Well Drilling, an avid walker, and a member of the Bowling Belles for over 50 years.
Earlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Robert Muff.
Earlene is survived by her son, Dennis (Jeanmarie) Lamme. of Toms River, New Jersey; her daughter, Lynda (Clay) Hollingsworth, of Maitland, Missouri; grandchildren, Kelly, Jake, Krissy, Amanda, Kaylie, Michael, Dallas, and Dennis Jr.; and 13 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include siblings, Vernon (Beverly) Trump, Trenton, Missouri, Jerry (Deanna) Trump, Branson, Missouri, Sharon Roath, Kansas City; brother-in-law, Steve Roath, Independence, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Resthaven Mortuary, in Trenton, at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5, with visitation held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
