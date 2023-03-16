Patricia "Pat" Louise Lamar, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born Oct. 8, 1932, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Mildred and Lawrence Duffy. She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart Catholic high school.

Pat worked as a long distance telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in her young adult years. She was the school cook at St. James Catholic School for several years. She enjoyed volunteering as a greeter for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. She also volunteered at InterServ in the R.S.V.P. program and as a poll worker for many elections. Pat enjoyed working in her garden, cooking, baking, sewing, handicrafts, and reading. She was a member of St. Joseph Pioneers, the St. James Altar Society, the PTA, and St. James Catholic Church. Patricia and Robert were married May 11, 1957.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lamar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.