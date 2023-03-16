Patricia "Pat" Louise Lamar, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born Oct. 8, 1932, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Mildred and Lawrence Duffy. She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart Catholic high school.
Pat worked as a long distance telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in her young adult years. She was the school cook at St. James Catholic School for several years. She enjoyed volunteering as a greeter for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. She also volunteered at InterServ in the R.S.V.P. program and as a poll worker for many elections. Pat enjoyed working in her garden, cooking, baking, sewing, handicrafts, and reading. She was a member of St. Joseph Pioneers, the St. James Altar Society, the PTA, and St. James Catholic Church. Patricia and Robert were married May 11, 1957.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Shorty" Lamar; her parents; brother, Donald Duffy; sisters, Norma Lewis, Marilyn Moore, and Ann Panigot.
Survivors include daughters, Nancy Lamar Pease, St. Joseph, and Jennifer Lamar, Shawnee, Kansas; sons, Bill Lamar, St. Joseph, and Timothy (Susan) Lamar, Roeland Park, Kansas; granddaughters, Carolyn Pease, and Katie Lamar; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services and public live stream: 6 p.m. Rosary led by Deacon Doug Hemke, Monday, March 20, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Lamar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.