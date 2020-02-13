LaMar, Henriette M. "Bo" 1943-2020

FREMONT, Neb. - Henriette M. "Bo" LaMar, 76 years, of Fremont, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at Nye Legacy, in Fremont.

Bo was born April 5, 1943, in St. Joseph, to George and Henrietta (Brychta) Roesle.

She grew up in St. Joseph and was a graduate of Convent Sacred Heart High School.

Bo married John LaMar, on Feb. 27, 1965, in St. Joseph.

He died Jan. 5, 2019.

Bo lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and in Indiana, until moving to Fremont in 1969.

In the early 1980's, she worked at the former 1/2 Price Store, now Gordman's, for 35 years until retiring.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

She was a woman of faith, and she expressed that by volunteering for various church activities and served as CCD principal.

Bo enjoyed garage sales, spending time with friends, and attending the events of her children and grandchildren.

Bo is survived by: daughter Andrea LaMar, of Omaha; sons, John Jr. (Amber) LaMar, of Fremont, and Tony (Amy) LaMar, of Omaha; brothers, George T. Roesle Jr. and Dan J. (Cathy) Roesle; sisters: Christine Roesle, Stephanie Kinney, Pat (Steve) Carson and Deanne Roesle; grandchildren: Beau Johnson, Haylea and Addisyn LaMar, Zoey and Elliott LaMar.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brother, Timothy Roesle; and sister, Genice Amis.

Memorial Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, in Fremont. The Rev. Father Walter Nolte will officiate.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a Rosary 7 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel, in Fremont.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: Bergan Fine Arts Department.

Online condolences at:

mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.