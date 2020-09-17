Lam, Eileen 1927-2020

CARROLLTON, Mo. - Eileen (Hunt) Lam, 93, of Carrollton, Missouri, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Lifecare Center in Carrollton.

Eileen was born on Jan. 12, 1927, in Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of James B. and Beulah (Redman) Hunt. She was united in marriage to Darrell Calvin Lam of Norborne, Missouri, on Aug. 27, 1946. He preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2005.

Survivors include: three daughters, Ruth Owen of Carrollton, Jane (Lou) Dreon of Gower, Missouri, and Jeanine Byous of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren, Nathan (Kristy) Owen, Heath (Jamie) Owen, Spencer Owen, Abraham (Laura) Owen, J Alex Jennings, Sybil Jennings, Susan (Ted) McGarry, Emily (Geoff) Heckman, and Laura (Scott) Holthaus; 15 great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Owen, Emmaline Owen, Max Owen, Clarice Owen, Jenna Owen, Grady Owen, Jack Owen, Grant Owen, Blaine Owen, Addison McGarry, Nolan McGarry, Kendall Heckman, Maya Heckman, Cooper Holthaus, and Chloe Holthaus; and sister, Nancy Ellingson of St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brothers, John Hunt and William Hunt; sister, Irene Clark; and two sons-in-law, Weldon Owen and Bill Byous.

Eileen was reared and educated in Maysville and graduated from Maysville High School in 1945. After high school, she attended Caster's School of Cosmetology. Eileen then worked at various beauty establishments. She was a housewife, homemaker, and farm wife. She was a lifelong member of the Maysville Christian Church, but also active in the Norborne Baptist Church and later the Carrollton Christian Church. She also volunteered in 4-H as a leader, PTA, and Meals on Wheels. Eileen was a caregiver and a lover of all animals, especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed attending her grandkid's activities and sporting events. Eileen will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Town and Country Garden Club of Norborne, Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne, or family choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Norborne.

Please remember to share your memories of Eileen with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.