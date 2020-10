Linda Lakatos, 73, died Oct. 27, 2020, at her residence.

Linda was born Oct. 12, 1947, in St. Joseph, to Dale and Georgia Cornelius.

She graduated in 1968 from Methodist School of Nursing and completed her B.S. in Nursing.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at First Baptist Church of St. Joseph.

Visitation will precede the service at 9:30 a.m.

A full obituary can be seen at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.