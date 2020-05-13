Thomas LaJeone

BETHANY, Mo. -Thomas LaJeone, 98, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Crestview Home.

He is survived by his wife, Louise.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Rocco and Anna (Vesely) LaJeone; brother, Joseph; sister, Alice Kunz; nephew, Larry LaJeone; and a cousin who was like a brother, Ray Hruby.

Thomas was cremated under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel.

Inurnment will be at a later date in the Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.