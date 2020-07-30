Lager, Kyle E. 1981-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Kyle E. Lager, 38, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kyle was born on October 14, 1981, in Maryville to Marvin and Connie (Dougherty) Lager. He was a member of St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church and Union Local #101. A graduate of Maryville High School in 2000, he was a heavy equipment operator for Kissick Construction in Kansas City and loved working on cars with his "Shop Gang". Kyle also enjoyed his motorcycles and taking his boys hunting.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Lager, and paternal grandparents, Alfred and Irene Lager.

He is survived by: his children, Macey J., Kash M., and Kane B.; father, Marvin Lager and Carrie Coulter; Carrie's daughters, Kenna and Brea Coulter; sister, Mindy (Tim) Skidmore; maternal grandparents, James and Patricia Dougherty; niece and nephew, Morgan and Tyson Skidmore and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services 10 a.m. Friday, July 31 at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Burial St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church.

The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In Memory of Kyle, memorials can be made in care of Marvin Lager for Kyle's children's education fund. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.