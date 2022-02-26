LaFollette, James R. St. Joseph, Mo.

James R. LaFollette
James Russell "Russ" LaFollette, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 15, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Laurel LaFollette; sons Jeremy (Stephanie) LaFollette and Elijah "Eli" LaFollette; grandchildren, Hadley and Jake; aunt, Dorothy LaFollette; numerous cousins; other relatives and many friends.
A Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Renovation Church, St. Joseph.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
