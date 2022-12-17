LaFollette, Dorothy D. 1931-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Dorothy Delores LaFollette, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 15, 2022.
She was born on March 22, 1931, to Curtis Albert and Grace Louise (Hamilton) Ramsden, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where she grew up. The family moved to Glendale, California, and Dorothy graduated from Hoover High School, in Glendale.
On April 23, 1951, she was united in marriage to Jerry Allen LaFollette. After their marriage they lived in Pullman, Washington, and in 1960 they moved to St. Joseph, where they made their home. Dr. Jerry passed away on June 15, 2006.
Dorothy worked for Franciscan Pottery in California. After raising her children, she owned and operated Central Station Mall, in St. Joseph. Dorothy had a passion for art and pursued it by taking art classes and creating numerous projects. She enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs. Most of all, Dorothy loved being a mom, grandma and great-grandma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jerry LaFollette; her parents, Curtis and Grace Ramsden; and her sisters.
Dorothy is survived by four children, David LaFollette and wife, Nancy, Darrell LaFollette, and wife Pat, Robin LaFollette, and Jesse LaFollette and wife, Joyce; eight grandchildren, Preston (Brittney), Cameron (Crystal), Evan, Stewart (Rebeka), Jackson (Michaela), Clayton, Janessa, and Jillian; nine great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Emma Dorothy, Zoe, Tyson, Augie, Maclin, Lyrikah, Baylee, and Beau; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Ashland United Methodist Church, St. Joseph.
Burial: Frazier Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri.
Donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
