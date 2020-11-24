Brent LaFollette

Brent LaFollette, 43, of St. Joseph, passed away, Nov. 22, 2020.

Brent is survived by his son, Spencer LaFollette; father, Richard (Mary Ann) LaFollette; brother, Brian LaFollette; stepsister, Michele Wilinski; grandfather, Ellis LaFollette; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Private family mass will be held.

Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.