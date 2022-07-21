Lafferty, Bob 1935-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

William R. "Bob" Lafferty, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care.
Bob was born on June 4, 1935, in Warren, Pennsylvia, to Dr. William A. and Rosina Lafferty, graduated Horace Mann High School in Maryville, Missouri, spent four years in the Navy as a photographer and newspaper editor, and attended Northwest Missouri State University where he was editor of the Northwest Missourian and helped start the first campus radio station.
Bob spent 20 years in radio and television on the east coast and Midwest as an announcer and chief engineer. His interest in computers, which began in 1984 with a Commodore 64, led to a career that included computer instruction at Missouri Western State University Continuing Education and employment as a computer technician, trainer, and network installer with Professional Computer Associates in St. Joseph.
Bob married Patricia Paxton-George on Jan. 1, 1981, in Maryville. She survives of the home.
He was preceded by his parents; two sisters, Dorothy and Carol Lafferty; a son, Scott Lafferty; and a granddaughter, Coli Lafferty.
Additional survivors include daughters, Nicole Lafferty, Edwardsville, Kansas, Natascha George (Doug Cornelius) of West Newton, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Tifani Williamson, Stevi Scott, Caleb Cornelius and Caroline Cornelius; four great-grandchildren; and a niece, Andrea Lafferty.
Bob's wishes were to be cremated with a private inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Inter-Serv Meals on Wheels in care of Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, P.O. Box 426, Wathena, KS 66090.
