Jacklyn "Jackie" Laffargue, 85 of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Jackie was surrounded by her loved ones. She is once again with the love of her life, Pierre Laffargue.
Jackie was the type of person who treated you like family the moment she met you. She enjoyed watching game shows, sudoku, going to church, and seeing all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she always had a treat ready for them when they came to visit.
Jackie was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on May 14, 1937. She was the middle child of six kids, Norman, Betty, Jackie, Patty, Paulie, and Peggy. She was adopted by Dave and Katie Billings at five, along with her twin sisters, Patty and Paulie. Jackie was then brought to Oakland, California. She had said that one of her earliest memories were of the train ride from Charleston to Oakland and seeing the returning military men sleeping on the train in the isles and in the chairs.
Jackie met Pierre "Pete" in February 1955, while she was a senior at Piedmont High School in Oakland. Pete worked on her parents' cars, and they thought that he was a great fit for Jackie. It was a whirlwind romance, leading to the two being engaged when Jackie turned 18 in May of 1955. They were married on Nov. 6, 1955. Jackie had her first son, Frank, in 1957, followed by her daughter, Eva, in 1958. Jackie and Pete had their last child, Vincent, in 1971. This completed their happy home. Jackie and Pete were married for 40 years before Pete was taken from her by cancer.
Jackie suffered loss when her youngest son and grandson were killed in an automotive accident in 1991. Then in February 1995 she buried the love of her life. Through all this loss, she never gave up being the amazing woman she was raised to be.
Jackie is deeply missed by her friends and family.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Katie and Dave Billings; brother and sisters; her husband, Pierre; son, Vincent; and her grandson, Jonathan.
Jackie is survived by her son, Frank (Brenda) Laffargue; daughter, Eva (Bill) Mally Simmons; her grandchildren, Heather (Daniel) Hazelwood, Stephanie Karnes, Jennifer (Bobby) Davidson, Jacob (Cierra) Laffargue, Katie Laffargue, Tonya Mally, and Ashley Mally; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with funeral services starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
