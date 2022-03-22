LaCrue, Scott D. 1966-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Scott D. LaCrue, 56, of St. Joseph, formerly of Buffalo, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care.
Graveside service and Interment 1 p.m. Thursday at the Savannah Cemetery.
No visitation is scheduled.
In place of flowers the famiy requests memorial donations be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in Scott's memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
