LaBattaglia, Renae W. 1971-2021 Port Orange, Fla.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Former St. Joseph resident, Renae Louise Winters LaBattaglia, 50, died Aug. 12, 2021, at her home in Port Orange, Florida.
Renae was born Feb. 10, 1971, in St. Joseph, to Thomas and Lucia (Forney) Winters. Renae lived most of her life in the local area until 2016, when she met and married the love of her life, Rocco LaBattaglia, and moved to Orlando, Florida.
Renae was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Winters, and older sister, Shelly Winters.
She is survived by her husband, Rocco LaBattaglia of Port Orange; her mother, Lucia Winters of St. Joseph; and her sister, Cindy (Craig) Duncan of Savannah, Missouri.
For more information about the beautiful hope for the future Renae put faith in, please visit WWW.JW.ORG.
Deceased's funeral arrangements Please send condolences to P.O. Box 8642, St. Joseph, MO., 64508 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
