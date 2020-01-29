Deborah A. L'Estrange
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Deborah Ann L'Estrange, 62, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Survivors: daughter, Samantha L'Estrange and significant other, Zackary Stephens, of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Zoey L'Estrange, Zayden Stephens and Zade Stephens, all of Chillicothe; brother, Robert Blake, of Colorado; one nephew; and two nieces
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, Iowa, with visitation at 1 p.m.
Burial: Indianola IOOF Cemetery.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.