Kuschell, Ronald M. 1928-2021 Elwood, Kan.

ELWOOD, Kan. - Ronald M. Kuschell, 93, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph.
Ron was born on Jan. 7, 1928, to Walter Russell and Helen (Purvis) Kuschell. He lived most all his life in Elwood. He ran several Texaco stations in St. Joseph. Ron worked for Wire Rope in St. Joseph, and retired in 1993. Ron was a lover of horses and the American Royal. He was particularly fond of his stallion "Vic." Ron loved to travel with his wife, Barb. He loved his family, the Kansas City Chiefs and KU basketball.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Ron married Barbara Vandermark. She preceded him in death in 2003. He was also preceded by his parents, daughter, Ronda Kuschell and two sisters.
Survivors include his son, Gary Kuschell of Elwood; two granddaughters, Jada McClintick (Brian), Kayla Kuschell; four great-grandchildren, Tristen Thomas, Jackson Thomas, Cassidy Thomas and Ellie Vrab.
GRAVESIDE: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph.
Visitation: family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.