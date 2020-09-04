Kurtz, Wayne E. 1929-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Wayne E. Kurtz, 90, passed away at the home of his son in Oregon, on Sept. 2, 2020.

Wayne was born on Oct. 18, 1929, near Oregon, one of four children of Lewis and Ruby Fay (Richardson) Kurtz.

Wayne was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Army.

He worked as a diesel mechanic and shop foreman for Westfall GMC and Crouser International, and farmed in the Oregon area.

He was a member of the Oregon United Methodist Church, American Legion, VFW, and Kiwanis.

He also served on the local school board and was a founding member of the Holt County Rural Water District.

Following his service, Wayne married Anita Fink, on Dec. 28, 1952. They became parents of two children.

Anita passed away Oct. 3, 2019, after 66 years of marriage.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, William "Bill" Kurtz; sisters, Viola Fern Gordon and Ramona Hinde; son-in-law, Mike Schellhorn; and brother-in-law, Connie Gordon.

Survivors include: their children, Denise (Bob) Bechdoldt and Bradley (Jodie) Kurtz, all of Oregon; sister-in-law, Margot Kurtz, Harvest, Alabama; five grandchildren: Michael (Malissa) Schellhorn, Elizabeth (Chris) Mathews, Deborah Schellhorn, Matthew (Melissa) Kurtz, and Rachel (Joshua) Lewis; four great grandchildren: Mikey and Madeline Schellhorn, Evelyn Mathews and Robbie Kurtz; and nieces and nephews.

Services: Sunday, 3 p.m. at the Oregon United Methodist Church.

The family will greet friends at the church beginning at 1:30 p.m. Masks will be provided and required.

The service will also be live streamed on the church Facebook page.

Interment with military rites at Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.

Memorials to the church building fund.

Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home & Monuments, Oregon.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.