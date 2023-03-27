Kurtz, Nelson R. 1932-2023 Oregon, Mo. Mar 27, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OREGON, Mo. - Nelson R. Kurtz, 90, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away March 23, 2023.Services with military honors, 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Private family inurnment at Maple Grove Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Maple Grove Cemetery or the Holt County Museum.Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 27, 2023 Late Notices, March 24, 2023 Late Notices, March 23, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMosaic announces new CFOPolice identify man found dead over weekendRidgeway man sentenced to four years for manslaughterFarmington girl found after dayslong search, tips from communityPolice identify victims from weekend crashesWoman seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on I-29Missing girl, 18-year-old man could be heading to St. JosephAshland Eagles share their thoughts on St. Joe while competing in the Division II Final FourCentral Class of '76 pays off entire district's student lunch debtNorth End bridge will have a different look
