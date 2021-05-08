Kurtz, Ivan D. 1922-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Ivan D. Kurtz, 98, of Oregon, passed away May 6, 2021, at an Oregon healthcare facility.
He was born Dec. 4, 1922, in New Point, Missouri, one of four children of Ernest Franklin and Lula Pearl (Bender) Kurtz.
Ivan married Emma Louise Moorman on Sept. 19, 1943, and they became parents of three sons. Emma Lou passed away in 1980.
Ivan was a lifetime farmer in Holt County, retiring at age 86.
Ivan was also preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Herbert and Emmet; and sister, Verlene Mohler.
He is survived by: his sons, Larry (Marcia) Kurtz, Oregon, Missouri, Denny and his fiancee' Julie Strong, St. Joseph, and Jon (Betty), Independence, Missouri; five grandchildren: Kyle, Kreed, Katie, Jason (Shelley) and Adam (Lindsay); great-grandchildren: Kylie, Remy and Max; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Kurtz, Patty King, Vona Moorman; and Dorothy Moorman; and nieces and nephews.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, Oregon United Methodist Church.
Open visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Maple Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
