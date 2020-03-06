Kurtz, Edward L. 1926-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Edward L. Kurtz, 93, of Oregon, passed away on March 5, 2020, at a Fairfax, Missouri hospital.

He was born in New Point, Missouri, on July 7, 1926, to Russell and Ruth (Markt) Kurtz.

Ed graduated from Oregon High School.

In 1945, Ed joined the U.S. Army.

On April 11, 1948, he married Darlyne Fitzgerald; they became parents of a son and daughter.

Ed worked in the family farming operations, K & K Farms.

He was a member of the Oregon Masonic Lodge, and was an Order of the Eastern Star Worthy Patron and a 32nd Degree Mason.

Darlyne passed away in Oct. of 2019, after 71 years of marriage.

Ed was also preceded in death by his brother, Max Kurtz.

Survivors include: his children, Jim (Kelly) Kurtz, of Oregon, and Gail Stout, of Overland Park, Kansas; brother, Jerry Kurtz, of Oregon; five grandchildren: Baron and McKela Stout, Brady, Branson and Bryant Kurtz; two great grandchildren, Xavier Stout and Jay Kurtz; and nieces and nephews.

Family visitation: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Oregon Christian Church.

Interment, with military rites: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Oregon Christian Church Lawn Care.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.