Kurtright, Rosalie 1930-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Rosalie Fern Walker Kurtright, 90, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away from complications of COVID-19, Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She is survived by sons, Steve (Deborah) Kurtright of McKinney, Texas, Jim (Martha) Kurtright of Omaha, Nebraska, Terry (Debbie) Kurtright of St Louis, Missouri; and daughter, Ronda Kurtright of Stanberry. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jarrod Kurtright, Jennifer Fordyce, Tyler Kurtright, Brandon Kurtright, Levi Kurtright, Emily McGill, Ryan Lehn and Justin Lehn; and 12 great-grandchildren. Rosalie is also survived by her brother, Garold (Shirley) Walker; sister-in-law, Wanda Walker and eight nieces and their families. Rosalie was the wife of Robert McDonald Kurtright for nearly 72 years when he preceded her in death April 28, 2018.

Rosalie was born in Alanthus, Missouri, on June 27, 1930, and grew up in Stanberry, where she attended Stanberry R-2 School and graduated in 1948. Rosalie married the love of her life, Bob Kurtright on Sep 27, 1947, and they made their home in Stanberry. Together they brought four children into the world.

Rosalie was a long-time member of the Stanberry First Christian Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and taught Sunday School to preschoolers for 50 years. She also contributed dozens of batches of her homemade egg noodles to the annual Harvest of Thanks Dinner. Rosalie cleaned the church for many years and delighted in giving her grandchildren evening "Bat Tours."

She and Bob enjoyed playing Bridge and watching sports (especially the Kansas City Chiefs.) They also enjoyed taking car rides into the countryside and vacationing throughout the Lower 48. Bob and Rosalie wintered for several years with Ronda in Florida and Terry and Debbie in Arizona.

Even before walking was a "thing" Rosalie walked a few miles every evening and participated in a number of walking marathons. She was an excellent seamstress making many of her daughter's and her own clothes. She was known and highly praised for her culinary expertise, especially for her homemade noodles, cinnamon rolls, red velvet cake, and macaroni and cheese. For years she took birthday cakes to the residents of Pine View Manor Nursing Home every month.

Rosalie was an avid crocheter making and giving away hundreds of afghans to family and friends. Rosalie raised a garden for many years and preserved the fruits of her labor. She had an uncanny knack for finding four-leaf clovers. Rosalie also worked for the St. Joseph News-Press as a paper carrier (after her kids retired.) She was a member of the G&G Bridge Club, P.E.O. and YM Club.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Garold and Lillia Faye Walker and her brother, Darrel Lavane Walker.

Rosalie has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorial Services and Inurnment in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.