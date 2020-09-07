STANBERRY, Mo. - Elfa V. Kunzler, 77 passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Pineview Manor Convalescent Center in Stanberry.

Elfa was born June 10, 1943 in Corning, Missouri to Albert and Susie (Bettinger) Rhoades.

She worked in nursing homes and homecare in St. Joseph and the state of Washington.

She married Garry Kuntzler, Jr.; He preceded her in death on June 21, 2010.

She was also preceded in death by: her husbands: Marshall Runnels, Lyle Strong, Phillip Blewett; one son, Steven Runnels; sisters, Martha Dixon and Leola Bartlett and Betty Rhoads; "Aunt Bertha"; and brothers: J.D. Rhoades, Albert Rhoades and Edward Rhoades.

Survivors include: three sons: Melvin Runnels, Timathy Runnels and Christopher Runnels; two daughters, Linda Rhoades and Jean Teaney; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her former husband, Evan Davis, Sr.

Mrs. Kunzler has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

There will be no visitation or services held.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.